Chile holds military parade to celebrate Day of the Glories of the Army
Soldiers take part in an annual military parade to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
Dancers in folk costumes dance before an annual military parade to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
Chilean President Gabriel Boric (C) attends an annual military parade to celebrate the Day of the Glories of the Army at the O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
