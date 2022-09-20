We Are China

National Day gets underway with huge flower basket

Ecns.cn) 13:47, September 20, 2022

Workers decorate an artificial flower basket at the Tiananmen Square ahead of the National Day holiday in Beijing, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Flower displays have been set up in Beijing to celebrate the upcoming National Day.

Artificial flowers are being installed at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sept. 19, 2022, to celebrate the upcoming National Day holiday. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

