People enjoy color run in Skopje, North Macedonia
(Xinhua) 08:56, September 19, 2022
People throw color and dance after they finished the color run in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
A child reacts during the color run in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
Photos
