We Are China

People enjoy color run in Skopje, North Macedonia

Xinhua) 08:56, September 19, 2022

People throw color and dance after they finished the color run in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People throw color and dance after they finished the color run in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People throw color and dance after they finished the color run in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

A child reacts during the color run in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)