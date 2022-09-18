High-tech exhibits on display at 19th China-ASEAN Expo

September 18, 2022

A visitor tries a vision tester during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2022. The four-day expo, themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," opened here Friday and will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A visitor tries a new energy car during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2022. The four-day expo, themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," opened here Friday and will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A visitor looks at a model of a self-driving bus during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2022. The four-day expo, themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," opened here Friday and will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows an unmanned ship for ocean research during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The four-day expo, themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," opened here Friday and will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An exhibitor demonstrates a smart emergency communication system during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2022. The four-day expo, themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," opened here Friday and will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

