Highlights of China's propositions on China-ASEAN cooperation

Xinhua) 13:53, October 28, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the 24th China-ASEAN Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has expressed its readiness to deepen friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with ASEAN countries and the wider world in the course of opening-up.

The statement was delivered by Premier Li Keqiang when he attended the 24th China-ASEAN leaders' meeting, the 24th leaders' meeting of the ASEAN plus China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN Plus Three), and the 16th East Asia Summit from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Highlights of China's propositions for cooperation with ASEAN countries are as follows:

COVID RESPONSE

China will further increase assistance in vaccines and anti-COVID supplies in light of ASEAN's needs and continue to support ASEAN in building regional vaccine production and distribution centers at a faster pace.

China hopes to work with ASEAN to fully implement the China-ASEAN Cooperation Program on Public Health Management.

China proposes establishing a China-ASEAN Public Health Research and Development Collaborating Center to empower public health cooperation with science and technology.

China and ASEAN countries should manage the return of ASEAN students to China for school in a phased manner while ensuring COVID-related safety.

ECONOMIC INTEGRATION, INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT

As the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) approaches the threshold of entry into force, parties need to hasten work for the agreement to take effect as early as possible.

China will work with ASEAN to officially launch the joint feasibility study to identify other areas for possible inclusion in further enhancing the China-ASEAN FTA.

China proposes discussing Multi-Nation Multi-Park cooperation with ASEAN, and building exemplary parks of international industrial capacity cooperation.

China has officially applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and hopes to have the support of ASEAN countries.

China hopes to work with ASEAN to speed up the building of the Partnership on Blue Economy.

China is ready to enhance international development cooperation with ASEAN, set up dedicated offices in ASEAN countries and build demonstration areas of development cooperation.

China will continue to hold the China-ASEAN Forum on Social Development and Poverty Reduction, share the experience and practices of poverty reduction and rural vitalization, and help narrow the development gap.

INNOVATION, GREEN DEVELOPMENT

China and ASEAN need to deliver on the Plan of Action on a Closer Partnership of Science, Technology and Innovation for Future (2021-2025), develop joint research platforms and cooperation bases for innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthen human resources training and deepen the exchanges between researchers.

The two sides need to finalize the Plan of Action on the Implementation of the China-ASEAN Digital Economy Partnership as quickly as possible, and identify the priorities for digital economy cooperation.

China will launch such projects as the Preparation for Smart and Sustainable Urbanization in ASEAN Cities, and hopes to work with ASEAN countries to build a China-ASEAN Geosciences and Mining Information Big Data Platform and establish a China-ASEAN Satellite Remote Sensing Application Center.

China and ASEAN need to strengthen policy dialogue and practical cooperation, and implement well the Framework of China-ASEAN Environmental Cooperation Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2025.

China is ready to scale up its new energy investment. The relevant departments will work with the ASEAN Centre for Energy to implement the ASEAN-China Clean Energy Capacity Building Programme, jointly build platforms for clean energy technological cooperation and facilitate technology transfer in new energy.

