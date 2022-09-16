China to boost management on NEV battery recycling

Xinhua) 19:49, September 16, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will introduce measures to strengthen the management of the recycling of batteries for new-energy vehicles (NEVs), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Friday.

With the rapid development of the NEV industry, the recycling of batteries is of great significance in protecting the ecological environment, improving the efficiency of resource utilization, and ensuring the sustainable development of the NEV industry, said Huang Libin, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.

In recent years, the ministry has issued and implemented a slew of policies and explored various models for the recycling of NEV batteries. By the end of August, more than 190 enterprises had set up 10,235 recycling service outlets nationwide, according to the ministry.

The ministry will make further efforts to seek technological breakthroughs in the dismantling and efficient recycling of the retired batteries, Huang said.

The country will also introduce a number of national and industrial standards, and continue to strengthen the management of the industry, Huang said.

