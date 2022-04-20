SAIC-GM-Wuling posts strong NEV sales in Q1

Xinhua) 13:32, April 20, 2022

NANNING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), based in Liuzhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, reported strong new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in the first quarter of this year, said the company.

SGMW, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, registered NEV sales of 117,210 units in the January-March period, up 16 percent year on year.

SGMW now produces NEV models including the Hongguang MINI EV, the Baojun KiWi EV, and the Wuling Nano EV.

The Hongguang MINI EV achieved robust sales of 106,721 units during the period, up 9.4 percent year on year. Monthly sales of the Baojun KiWi EV hit a record in March, reaching 3,385 units.

