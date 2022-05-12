Chinese automaker Chery posts strong NEV sales in Jan.-April

HEFEI, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. reported strong new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in the first four months of this year, said the company.

Chery sold 68,587 NEVs in the January-April period, up 168.5 percent year on year. In April alone, NEV sales surged by 81.2 percent year on year to 15,533 units, according to a sales report by the company.

The company saw strong demand from countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Chile. In the first four months of this year, it exported 84,993 vehicles, an increase of 12.6 percent year on year.

From January to April, Chery's auto sales totaled 284,865 units, up 0.9 percent year on year.

