Hearse carrying body of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Edinburgh
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in Edinburgh, Britain, Sept. 11, 2022. The hearse carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle and arrived at Edinburgh on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Ruijun/Xinhua)
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in Edinburgh, Britain, Sept. 11, 2022. The hearse carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle and arrived at Edinburgh on Sunday. (Photo by Jiang Shuangfeng/Xinhua)
People watch the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh, Britain, Sept. 11, 2022. The hearse carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle and arrived at Edinburgh on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Ruijun/Xinhua)
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in Edinburgh, Britain, Sept. 11, 2022. The hearse carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle and arrived at Edinburgh on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Ruijun/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- King Charles III formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch
- Chinese premier sends congratulations to new British PM
- Britain's new PM prioritizes economy, energy, health service
- Truss set to take over as new British prime minister with challenges ahead
- Economic expert warns of worst domestic crisis in a century in UK
- Travel plans disrupted in UK as strikes bring transport to halt
- UK inflation hits fresh new high of 10.1 pct in July
- Drought declared in parts of England
- In Britain, citizens care more about rising living costs than leadership race
- British PM chairs his last cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.