Hearse carrying body of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Edinburgh

Xinhua) 15:29, September 12, 2022

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in Edinburgh, Britain, Sept. 11, 2022. The hearse carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle and arrived at Edinburgh on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Ruijun/Xinhua)

