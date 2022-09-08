Chinese premier sends congratulations to new British PM

Xinhua) 09:10, September 08, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently sent a message to Liz Truss to congratulate her on taking office as British prime minister.

In his message, Li said the healthy and stable development of China-Britain relations is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples, adding that China is willing to work with Britain to advance the bilateral relationship along the right track towards long-term stability on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

