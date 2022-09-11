Distributed photovoltaic power station seen at Xiong'an Railway Station

Xinhua) 15:36, September 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a distributed photovoltaic (PV) power station on the rooftop of the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a distributed photovoltaic (PV) power station on the rooftop of the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a distributed photovoltaic (PV) power station on the rooftop of the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a distributed photovoltaic (PV) power station on the rooftop of the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a distributed photovoltaic (PV) power station on the rooftop of the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)