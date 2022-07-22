Water surface photovoltaic project begins grid-connected power generation in NE China

Xinhua) 08:32, July 22, 2022

A staff member checks photovoltaic power generation equipment at the site of the Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2022.

The Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project of Daqing Oilfield, China National Petroleum Corporation's first water surface photovoltaic project designed and built independently, has recently begun grid-connected power generation.

The project, which has a construction area of 400,000 square meters and an installed capacity of 18.73 MW, generates 27.5 million kWh of electricity per year and reduces 22,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

