Moments: British Queen Elizabeth II's historic visit to China

(People's Daily App) 16:34, September 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. In October 1986, the Queen became the first British monarch to visit China.

Here are some memorable moments the Queen had in China.

(Produced by Chen Lidan, Wang Xiangyu, Zhan Huilan and Liu Tongyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)