Xi sends condolences to British King Charles III over death of Queen Elizabeth II
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences on Friday to British King Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and extended sincere sympathy to the British royal family, government and people.
In his message, Xi said that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has won wide acclaim, noting that Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit China and that her death is a great loss to the British people.
Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Britain relations and stands ready to work with King Charles III to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the ambassadorial level as an opportunity to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to British Prime Minister Liz Truss, expressing condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and extending sympathy to her relatives and the British government.
Photos
Related Stories
- New UK leader needs to be pragmatic rather than further souring ties with China: China Daily editorial
- UK to welcome new PM, urged to be ‘pragmatic’ on China-UK ties
- Chinese ambassador calls on U.S., UK to handle ties with China by showing respect
- UK economy cannot afford decoupling from China
- China-Britain hydrogen energy cooperation enjoys huge potential, broad prospects: ambassador
- Feature: Direct shipping route sees growing demand in booming China-Britain trade
- President Xi Jinping speaks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone
- Our China Stories Ep5: China expert interprets mystery behind Chinese philosophy and culture
- Our China Stories Ep3: Head of renowned music school uses music to bring China and the West closer together
- Our China Stories Ep1: Sinologist promotes better understanding of Chinese history
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.