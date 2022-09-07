China's largest freshwater lake sees extremely low water level

The 2,657-metre-long bridge built in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) reappears as the water level continued to drop at Poyang Lake, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

The bridge is known as "thousand-eye bridge" because it has about 1,000 holes.

The water level of China's largest freshwater Lake continued to decline, breaking the record of Poyang Lake entering the extremely dry season since records began.

