Home>>
China's largest freshwater lake sees extremely low water level
(Ecns.cn) 13:15, September 07, 2022
The 2,657-metre-long bridge built in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) reappears as the water level continued to drop at Poyang Lake, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
The bridge is known as "thousand-eye bridge" because it has about 1,000 holes.
The water level of China's largest freshwater Lake continued to decline, breaking the record of Poyang Lake entering the extremely dry season since records began.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.