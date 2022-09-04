Anhui to hold China Cybersecurity Week opening events

Xinhua) 13:43, September 04, 2022

HEFEI, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 China Cybersecurity Week will run from Sept. 5 to 11 nationwide, with the opening ceremony and other major events taking place in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province.

The theme of this year's Cybersecurity Week emphasizes that a secure cyberspace environment serves and relies on the people, said the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.

Jointly launched by the office and other authorities, the 2022 China Cybersecurity Week will feature an opening ceremony, a cybersecurity-themed exhibition, a competition, forums, and cloud lectures, among other events.

More than 60 companies and organizations will partake in the cybersecurity-themed exhibition that covers an area of about 20,000 square meters in Hefei. Some auto companies are invited to the exhibition for the first time to help raise people's awareness of vehicle data security through on-site demonstrations.

Special events will also be organized in communities, campuses, villages, enterprises to help raise people's awareness of cybersecurity.

As of June, the number of China's netizens grew to approximately 1.05 billion, with the ratio of internet access coverage nationwide reaching 74.4 percent, according to a report released recently by the China Internet Network Information Center.

