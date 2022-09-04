La Liga Santander match: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (top) heads for the ball during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. celebrates a goal during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates a goal during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (R) vies with Betis' Borja Iglesias during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga (L) vies with Betis' Youssouf Sabaly during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni (top R) vies with Betis' Luiz Henrique during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. controls the ball during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (C) vies with Betis' Aitor Ruibal (R) and Guido Rodriguez during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy spring blooms in Madrid
- Plane carrying 56 tons of sanitary material from China arrives in Madrid
- Spanish league: Real Madrid beats Athletic Club Bilbao 3-0
- Catalan separatists regain parliament majority
- Wanda waits for Madrid response to $300m skyscraper
- Wanda: Reports on chairman's remark over Madrid's project 'seriously inaccurate'
- Madrid mayor says China's developer not withdrawing controversial building project
- First Yiwu-Madrid cargo train returns
- Man found guilty, sentenced for murder of Chinese businesswoman in Madrid
- Madrid mayor calls people to show support to new king on day of throne ascension
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.