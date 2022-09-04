We Are China

La Liga Santander match: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis

Xinhua) 10:45, September 04, 2022

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (top) heads for the ball during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. celebrates a goal during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates a goal during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (R) vies with Betis' Borja Iglesias during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga (L) vies with Betis' Youssouf Sabaly during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni (top R) vies with Betis' Luiz Henrique during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. controls the ball during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (C) vies with Betis' Aitor Ruibal (R) and Guido Rodriguez during a La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

