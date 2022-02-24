Home>>
People enjoy spring blooms in Madrid
(Xinhua) 08:18, February 24, 2022
Tourists visit a park in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Flower petals are seen at a park in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
A man views flowers at a park in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
A woman draws at a park in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
A child plays at a park in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
A bird pecks at a flower at a park in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Photos
