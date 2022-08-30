China makes solid progress in production safety, disaster relief in 10 years

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has greatly reduced workplace accidents and improved the effectiveness of disaster relief in the past decade amid efforts in strengthening comprehensive emergency response, an official said Tuesday.

The number of workplace accidents has continuously decreased in the country during this period, Zhou Xuewen, vice minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management told a press conference.

In 2021, the number of workplace accidents plunged by 56.8 percent from 2012, and the death toll fell 45.9 percent in the past decade, Zhou said.

During the 2013-2021 period, the number of people dead or missing and housing damaged in natural disasters on average each year decreased by 87.2 percent and 87.4 percent, respectively, from the 2000-2012 period.

The proportion of direct economic losses caused by natural disasters in China's GDP on average each year also went down 61.7 percent between 2013-2021, in comparison with the 2000-2012 period, Zhou added.

China has established a comprehensive emergency response system, which facilitates joint consultation and assessment of risks among relevant authorities and integrates risk prevention and disaster relief.

It has strengthened early-warning and quick-response systems at the local level to well prepare for natural disasters and ensure the safety of the people, while implementing long-term strict administration of workplace safety, Zhou said.

He also noted that the country had improved the capacity of emergency-response teams and command platforms, as well as material and information technology support.

