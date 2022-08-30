China's cellphone output drops in first seven months

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's cellphone output fell in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Tuesday.

The country produced 863 million units of cellphones during the January-July period, down 3.6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Some 665 million units of smartphones were manufactured during the period, down 2.9 percent from a year ago.

In the first seven months, China's exports of cellphones dropped 11.5 percent year on year to 470 million units, customs data showed.

