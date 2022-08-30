PGII initiative, nothing but horse-meat marketed as beef-steak

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

At the Group of Seven (G7) summit held in June this year, U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders formally launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and claimed that the initiative was aimed at mobilizing $600 billion by 2027 to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries.

However, as it turns out, the PGII will focus on projects in the following four categories: clean energy, information and communications technology, health systems, and gender equality, which does not quite correspond with the claim that the initiative is designed to finance infrastructure projects.

It is highly questionable whether the PGII will truly benefit people.

