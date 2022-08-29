Ambassadorship in China of great significance

August 29, 2022

Analisa Low, Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the People’s Republic of China （Photo/Lu Ningyuan）

There is no greater honour for me than to serve as the Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the People’s Republic of China. This position is of deeper personal significance to me given that I am of Chinese descent, and I have the esteemed honour and privilege to act as a bridge between Trinidad and Tobago and China, and to deepen our close ties and friendship.

Trinidad and Tobago and China have established deep and fruitful bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation. Our two peoples also enjoy a long tradition of exchange, which can date back to 1806 When Trinidad and Tobago was the first country in the Latin American and Caribbean region to welcome Chinese emigrants. Now Chinese emigrants and their descendants have been deeply integrated into the diverse culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

Over the years, there have been many “historical firsts” in the course of the development of bilateral relations, speaking volumes about our close exchanges. In 2013, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Trinidad and Tobago, which was the first visit by a Chinese president to English-speaking Caribbean countries, Trinidad and Tobago included. In 2018, Trinidad and Tobago and China signed an MOU on cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, ushering in a new era of pragmatic cooperation. Trinidad and Tobago thus has become the first to join the Belt and Road Initiative among English-speaking Caribbean countries. As the MOU was signed, the first BRI project in the Caribbean region--Phoenix Park Industrial Estate has been officially launched and made rapid progress.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the independence of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the 48th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relationship. Trinidad and Tobago has much to celebrate as an independent country that is relatively young.

A developing country, Trinidad and Tobago is located in the southern Caribbean Sea. Despite its small population and limited national territory, Trinidad and Tobago enjoys a unique culture thanks to its racial diversity. For instance, the traditional instrument of Trinidad and Tobago--steel pan has gained popularity in places outside our country, and the Caribbean Carnival born in Trinidad and Tobago has been celebrated in such cities as New York, Toronto and London. It is hoped that we can share the charm of our traditional music and the vitality of the Caribbean carnival with our Chinese friends in Beijing in the near future.

Trinidad and Tobago is the industrial hub of the Caribbean region. It boasts rich experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the world’s largest exporters of ammonia, methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Trinidad and Tobago ranks high among American countries in terms of per capita GDP, which can be attributed to the country’s commitment to an open market and its close cooperation with economies around the world. Among others, China has been one of the most important cooperative partners of Trinidad and Tobago. Our two countries have enhanced pragmatic cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative while promoting the diverse development of Trinidad and Tobago’ economy.

During my tenure as the Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the People’s Republic of China, I will devote myself to building bridges between our two governments, peoples and industries for common progress ahead. As the two countries are both at their crucial period of social and economic development, it is my hope that further progress in economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Trinidad and Tobago and China will be made in the future.

Analisa Low is Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the People’s Republic of China.

