Yi lacquerware: Shining star of China's Yi ethnic group culture

Craftsmen appeared very early in the history of China's Yi ethnic group. Lacquerware is like a shining star among traditional Yi handicrafts.

The technique used on Yi lacquerware started 1,700 years ago. Color decoration, carving, mosaic and other production methods are employed on Yi lacquerware. The most used colors are black, red and yellow.

The craftsmen draw patterns directly onto lacquerware without any guidelines. Mountains, rivers, birds, animals, flowers, grasslands, trees, fruits and vegetables can all be the subject of a pattern.

Come and see the brushwork of today's Yi lacquer artists!

