China's software sector sees robust revenue growth from January-July

Xinhua) 08:54, August 29, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's software industry reported a 10.3 percent increase in business revenues in the first seven months of the year, according to official data.

Revenues totaled 5.46 trillion yuan (about 796.66 billion U.S. dollars) from January to July, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.

Companies in the sector raked in 569.8 billion yuan in combined profits during the period, up 6.6 percent year on year.

During the period, China's software exports amounted to 29.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 4.3 percent year on year.

