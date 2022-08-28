French PM announces 1.5 bln euros green fund to accelerate ecological transition

Xinhua) 11:31, August 28, 2022

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne Saturday announced a green fund of 1.5 billion euros (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) for local authorities to accelerate the ecological transition in the country.

In an interview with French daily newspaper Le Parisien, the prime minister said that the green fund will help local authorities to "implement solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change."

Borne said she would present an energy plan and a longer-term action plan on ecological planning later in the fall.

"With this plan to accelerate the ecological transition, we will act in all areas of our lives, (such as) buildings, transport, industry, agriculture, water management," she said.

"Climate change is no longer a risk, but a reality, it is here. Each of us has experienced it this summer. Therefore, we must act quickly to adapt. It is important that we tell the truth to the French," said Borne.

"Those who make-believe that there is a magic measure to meet the climate challenges are lying to the French," she said.

The French can be "reassured" as the government will not let "energy prices explode," she added.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)