Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 259 new local confirmed COVID cases
(Xinhua) 11:31, August 28, 2022
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 259 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 70 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.