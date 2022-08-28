Languages

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Chinese mainland reports 259 new local confirmed COVID cases

(Xinhua) 11:31, August 28, 2022

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 259 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 70 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

