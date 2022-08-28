China Life Insurance's net profit down in H1

Xinhua) 11:23, August 28, 2022

China Life Insurance Co., one of the country's biggest insurers, pocketed 25.42 billion yuan (about 3.71 billion U.S. dollars) of net profit in the first half of the year, down 38 percent from the same period last year.

The insurer's premium income hit nearly 440 billion yuan in the first half of the year, remaining generally stable compared with a year earlier.

The operating revenue of the insurer came in at 528.3 billion yuan during the period, down 4.4 percent year on year.

Its total assets reached 5.17 trillion yuan at the end of June, up 5.8 percent from the end of 2021.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)