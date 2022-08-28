Immersive experience enables Sydney locals to taste Hong Kong's best cuisine and culture

Xinhua) 11:21, August 28, 2022

Without having to travel by air, locals in Australia's Sydney were able to taste the authentic Hong Kong flavor by joining the "Experience Hong Kong" event, which was held Saturday at the Hordern Pavilion.

Outside the pavilion, a vintage double-decker of No.6A route with the Star Ferry as its destination pulled up at Sydney's Driver Avenue, as if transporting on-site visitors to Hong Kong in the blink of an eye, while inside the pavilion, four food stalls, delivering dozens of signature delicacies, brought hustle and bustle of Hong Kong night markets overseas to Australia.

As the owner of the Palace Chinese Restaurant which has served Cantonese dishes for over 18 years in Australia, Mary Ma and her versatile chef tickled the taste buds of visitors with some classic Hong Kong desserts, including mango pomelo sago, rice noodle roll and also baked mooncake, as the Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival is drawing near.

Among them, banana mochi roll is her special recommendation. "It is my childhood dessert. When I was a girl, we all loved it and could find it everywhere on the street, but nowadays, it's rarely seen," Ma said.

"When we serve traditional Hong Kong food, we always have a sentiment," she continued. "I believe that those traditional things deserve to be passed down."

As the bubble waffle, Hong Kong-style milk tea and red bean pudding captured the eyes of those with a sweet tooth, stalls selling savory dim sums were also crowded with diners.

Samantha Sukkarieh, a guest for Saturday's event, told Xinhua that she really loves Hong Kong foods, especially the dumplings, and is keen to try some curry fish balls.

"I plan to taste pretty much everything if I can, and I plan to experience a lot of the activities as well. I'm pretty new to a lot of the food so I'm keen to have a little taster of everything," said Sukkarieh.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the all-day event, organized by the New South Wales Chapter of the Hong Kong Australia Business Association and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Sydney, not only gathered well-known street foods to feast visitors, but also included an array of performances, such as lion dances, martial arts, Cantonese opera, Tai Chi and Chinese calligraphy.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)