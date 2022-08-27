In defiance of U.S. ban, business circle vows support for Xinjiang products

Xinhua) 16:12, August 27, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- In defiance of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" of the United States, which bans imports of products from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, people from China's business circle said they have the confidence to effectively cope with ensuing challenges.

The law, which went into force in the United States in late June, presumes that all goods from Xinjiang have been tainted by "forced labor" unless importers can prove otherwise.

China has denounced the legislation as a bullying practice, which seriously undermines market principles, violates the World Trade Organization rules, shakes the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and inevitably harms the interests of global consumers.

Liu Xin, deputy director of the industry department of the China National Textile and Apparel Council, said Xinjiang, a key cotton production base of China, has become an indispensable part of the global textile supply chain.

The country's textile industry has a strong capability of adjusting and adapting, and will eventually mitigate risks through adjustment measures, she said.

"With confidence, ability and solidarity, we will effectively respond to various risks and challenges, actively expand domestic and international markets, and jointly maintain the security of China's textile industry chain," she said.

Lin Ruhai, an official with the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, said because China is pursuing the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, the domestic market demand continues to grow, which will greatly benefit sound and sustainable development of Xinjiang's silicon industry.

A manager with a chemical production company in Xinjiang said they will focus more on technological innovation, and manufacture high-quality products with greater competitiveness so as to assure their business partners.

Products with superior quality are the most powerful weapon to counter the vicious act of the United States, according to the manager.

Liu Hansong, an official with the China Enterprise Confederation, said the organization will take active actions along with Chinese firms to help global business partners better understand the practice of Xinjiang enterprises in undertaking social responsibility, creating jobs and building harmonious labor relations.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)