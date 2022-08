We Are China

In pics: Changchun Air Show in NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 16:00, August 27, 2022

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Wan Quan/Xinhua)

China's Sky Wing Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Shi Xuchen/Xinhua)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Wan Quan/Xinhua)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Wan Quan/Xinhua)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A Y-20 transport aircraft makes a flight demonstration during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

China's Sky Wing Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Pilots of China's Bayi Aerobatic Team salute to audiences during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

