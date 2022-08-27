Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opens to traffic in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 15:42, August 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2022 shows a car driving on a section of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2022 shows a section of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2022 shows a car arriving at the Shuangbai toll station of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a mega bridge of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a mega bridge of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a mega bridge of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a mega bridge of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 191-km Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway opened to traffic on Friday. It has reduced the travel time between Yuxi and Chuxiong, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, to one hour and a half. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)