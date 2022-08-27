In pics: 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing

Visitors learn about fast-charging battery technology during the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2022. The 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opened in Beijing and Hainan both online and offline on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch a new energy car replacing its battery during the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2022. The 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opened in Beijing and Hainan both online and offline on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A Mercedes-EQ new energy car is displayed during the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2022. The 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opened in Beijing and Hainan both online and offline on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor experiences a new energy car during the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2022. The 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opened in Beijing and Hainan both online and offline on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch a hydrogen fuel heavy truck during the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2022. The 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opened in Beijing and Hainan both online and offline on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about a hydrogen fuel battery-powered installation during the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2022. The 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opened in Beijing and Hainan both online and offline on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

