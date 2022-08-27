China's northernmost airport under construction for expansion

August 27, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2022 shows the construction site of the expansion project of the Mohe airport in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The expansion project of the Mohe airport, the northernmost in the country, kicked off in November 2020.

Based on the expansion design, the upgraded airport will be able to handle 5,596 aircrafts a year or 470,000 annual passenger throughput as well as 731 tonnes of cargo throughput, which is expected to meet the demand for tourism development in the city in 2030. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

