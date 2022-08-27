Home>>
In pics: fire site in Georgia forest area
(Xinhua) 10:25, August 27, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)
Photos
