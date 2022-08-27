In pics: fire site in Georgia forest area

Xinhua) 10:25, August 27, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a fire site in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)