Major achievements released at future networking conference in E China

NANJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A series of the latest scientific research achievements in fields including deterministic networking and 6G were released on Wednesday in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Purple Mountain Laboratories, a key innovation platform in networking and communications, announced a major breakthrough in wide-area deterministic network systems at the sixth Future Network Development Conference which kicked off Wednesday.

The wide-area deterministic network system covering 35 Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing, simulates China's high-speed rail system and can achieve zero data packet loss and low latency.

The system is expected to help empower digital economy applications such as telemedicine and intelligent and connected vehicles (ICVs), said Liu Yunjie, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, at the conference.

A computing network operating system and a 6G wireless transmission test platform were also showcased during the conference. The 6G platform can greatly improve wireless transmission technological capabilities compared with 5G.

Featuring up-to-date network technologies, the two-day conference held both online and offline has attracted more than 1,000 attendees including experts and enterprise representatives from China Mobile, China Telecom and Huawei.

