Hukou Waterfall scenic spot temporarily closed due to flood
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. The Hukou waterfall has seen its biggest flood this year, with a water flowing of more than 4,500 cubic meters per second. The Hukou waterfall scenic spot in Jixian County of Shanxi Province has been temporarily closed since Monday afternoon for the safety of tourists. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. The Hukou waterfall has seen its biggest flood this year, with a water flowing of more than 4,500 cubic meters per second. The Hukou waterfall scenic spot in Jixian County of Shanxi Province has been temporarily closed since Monday afternoon for the safety of tourists. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)
Photos
