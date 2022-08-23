China's Leshan Buddha statue river banks exposed due to extreme heat

August 23, 2022

The riverbanks have dried up around the Leshan Budda statue, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Leshan, a prefecture-level city at the confluence of the Dadu and Min rivers in Sichuan Province. The region faces record low water levels amid record temperatures, low rainfall, flash floods and droughts.

