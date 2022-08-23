U.S.-China tensions not helping Biden in inflation fight: economist
NEW YORK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Tensions between the United States and China are not helping U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to control inflation, economist Jeffrey Sachs has told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."
Sachs said the Biden administration should not have continued Trump-era tariffs on China, noting that "Biden's pretty much following the same anti-China line, almost perhaps even intensifying it relative to Trump."
"I think that's bad for the world for a lot of dangers. It doesn't help the inflation side," said the Columbia University professor and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.
The professor said he expects inflation to remain high for the foreseeable future.
"We keep stoking the supply side shocks with war, with sanctions, with the geopolitical tensions," Sachs said.
