China urges U.S. not to miscalculate resolve to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity

Xinhua) 09:20, August 20, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday urged the U.S. side not to miscalculate China's firm resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang made the remarks at a daily news briefing, in response to what the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink had said about China's response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"Regarding Pelosi's provocative visit to China's Taiwan region, the context, cause and course of events are crystal clear," Wang said.

It is the United States that has gone back on its commitment to the one-China principle and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, not the other way round. It is the U.S. leaders who went to Taiwan to support "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, not the Chinese ones who went to the United States to support Alaska's "independence," Wang added.

Wang said that China's firm response to the U.S. provocation is reasonable, lawful and justified, which has been widely understood and supported by the international community. For the U.S. side, the only solution for the problem is to return to the three China-U.S. joint communiques and the one-China principle, instead of shirking responsibility and deflecting blame, still less acting recklessly to create a bigger crisis.

"We are firmly determined to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We urge the U.S. side not to miscalculate on this," Wang added.

