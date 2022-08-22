Home>>
2 dead after fiery collision on expressway in Japan
(Xinhua) 13:31, August 22, 2022
TOKYO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been confirmed dead after a car collided with a bus on an expressway in Nagoya, central Japan, on Monday, local media reported.
According to local fire officials, the bus caught fire after overturning in the collision. Seven others were injured in the fatal crash, local emergency services said.
The fiery collision occurred at 10:15 a.m. near the Toyoyama-Minami interchange.
Fire officials and prefectural police said that the blaze has since been brought under control.
The bus was en route from Nagoya Station to Nagoya Airport when the crash occurred, its operator and local media reported.
Investigations are underway, local police said.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
