Home>>
U.S. first lady ends isolation after testing negative for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 09:52, August 22, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. First Lady Jill Biden ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.
A spokesperson said in a statement that she had received "negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests" after a five-day isolation.
The U.S. first lady departed South Carolina for Delaware later in the day.
She tested positive for COVID-19 last week and had mild symptoms.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier urges eliminating community COVID-19 spread in island province
- Vice premier urges efforts to beef up COVID-19 control in Hainan
- U.S. won't pay for COVID-19 shots soon: WSJ
- Chinese mainland reports 578 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Fiji, Tonga stress importance of COVID-19 safety measures, immunization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.