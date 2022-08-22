We Are China

U.S. first lady ends isolation after testing negative for COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:52, August 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. First Lady Jill Biden ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said in a statement that she had received "negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests" after a five-day isolation.

The U.S. first lady departed South Carolina for Delaware later in the day.

She tested positive for COVID-19 last week and had mild symptoms.

