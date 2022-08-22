Chinese vice premier urges eliminating community COVID-19 spread in island province

Xinhua) 09:19, August 22, 2022

HAIKOU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed efforts to eliminate community transmissions of COVID-19 in south China's Hainan Province.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during her recent inspection trip in the island, where more than 6,700 confirmed cases have been reported in August.

The vice premier visited epidemic response headquarters, key communities and important localities in several cities including the coastal resort city of Sanya.

With the number of daily new infections declining in Hainan, and the main transmission chain blocked, the epidemic situation in the province is generally under control.

Sun stressed that Hainan's epidemic prevention and control is at a critical period, demanding a quick victory in the fight against COVID-19.

She also made detailed requirements on Hainan's COVID-19 response for the next step.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)