Chinese mainland reports 559 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:19, August 19, 2022

Volunteers transport nucleic acid samples in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 559 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 441 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 2,119 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 1,058 in Hainan, 665 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 221 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 255 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 225,197 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

