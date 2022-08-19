Chinese mainland reports 559 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Volunteers transport nucleic acid samples in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 559 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 441 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 2,119 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 1,058 in Hainan, 665 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 221 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.
A total of 255 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 225,197 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 614 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China's Hainan readies over 21,000 makeshift beds as COVID-19 infections surge
- First 5 asymptomatic carriers discharged from hospital in Lhasa
- Chinese mainland reports 530 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- End job discrimination against COVID-19 patients
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.