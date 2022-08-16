First 5 asymptomatic carriers discharged from hospital in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 14:51, August 16, 2022

Patients leave a makeshift hospital in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

The first batch of five asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers were discharged yesterday after one week treatment in Lhasa, with the oldest at 53 years old and the youngest 5 years old. They will continue isolated medical observation in designated hotels.

