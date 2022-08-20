Over half of U.S. companies to lay off employees: Bloomberg

Xinhua) 15:58, August 20, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than half of all U.S. companies are planning to lay off employees, the Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a survey by consultant PwC.

The survey, which polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members across a range of industries, found half of respondents are reducing headcount, and 52 percent have implemented hiring freezes.

More than 40 percent companies are rescinding job offers, the report added.

The layoffs and hiring freezes are becoming more widespread in the United States, and notable companies including Walmart, Apple and Oracle have announced cutbacks in recent weeks, the report said.

