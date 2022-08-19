Crimes U.S. has committed in Middle East: Transplanting American-style democracy, stirring up trouble

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

During the past several decades, the United States has brazenly trampled on the national sovereignty and violated human rights in other countries in the name of “democracy,” having committed a series of crimes in the Middle East. So-called “American-style democracy” is nothing but a cloak under which the U.S. has created chaos in the region in an attempt to maintain its hegemony.

After the end of the Cold War, the U.S., which attempted to continue seeking its own selfish gains, acted as a bully in the Middle East. Washington pushed for regime change in the region among those sovereign states that refused to follow the American way and acted against US interests, including through violent means such as military intervention, forcibly transplanting “American-style democracy.”

The U.S. fought a war in Afghanistan starting in 2001 and a war in Iraq in 2003, overthrowing the regimes that it “disliked.” The US stirred up trouble in the region, inflicting bitter consequences on innocent people. Due to U.S. interventions in the region, the Middle East suffered a long period of unrest and endless conflicts, with scores of people becoming homeless refugees.

Waging “color revolutions” was an old trick the U.S. government played to create chaos in the region. Since 2010, the U.S. has instigated tensions in the region in the name of the “Arab Spring,” orchestrating a series of events aimed at instigating conflicts and confrontations in the region by inciting protests, supporting non-governmental organizations, exploiting the media, and exerting diplomatic pressure on countries. These events have resulted in chaos in many countries in the Middle East.

The “forced transmission” the U.S. government has obstinately promoted in the Middle East has inflicted infinite and irreparable damage and losses on people in the region. Jack Midgley, who served in Afghanistan as a U.S. military advisor, said that the U.S. has been undermining democracy by imposing American-style democracy in its wars overseas over the past decades in disregard of the will of local people.

Related:

Crimes U.S. has committed in Middle East: Killing civilians, trampling on people’s right to life

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)