Palestinian man killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: health ministry

A relative of Palestinian Salah Sawafta mourns at a hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, Aug. 19, 2022. Salah Sawafta, 58, died from critical injuries after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian man was killed on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Salah Sawafta, 58, died from critical injuries after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, the ministry said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said in a press release that gunmen opened fire at the Israeli force during a raid in Tubas for wanted Palestinians, but no injuries were reported.

Israel said they are wanted by Israeli security for being involved in attacks against Israel.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers traded fire in the city after Israeli troops raided several homes and arrested seven young men.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the Israeli army has killed 80 Palestinians across the West Bank since January.

