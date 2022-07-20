Palestinian president warns of narrowing window for two-state solution

Xinhua) 09:33, July 20, 2022

BUCHAREST, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called on Israel to cease "unilateral action that undermines the two-state solution."

"The current situation cannot continue," Abbas told journalists after meeting his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis. "We continue to initiate contacts to gather international support in order to create initiatives to prevent the situation from worsening before it is too late," he said.

According to him, the collapse of the two-state solution based on international legitimacy will lead to difficult and complicated situations.

"We are ready to engage in any peace effort or initiative based on international legitimacy leading to the establishment of peace, security and stability for all in the region," he said.

The Romanian president said that achieving peace in the Middle East remains a priority on his country's foreign policy agenda.

More than ever, the current regional and global security challenges highlight the need for balance, moderation and visionary leadership in resolving regional conflicts and differences, he said.

Romania is ready to fully support the just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through direct negotiations leading to the implementation of the two-state solution, he said, adding that "this formula is the only viable option and able to guarantee the fulfillment of the aspirations of the peoples of the two parties and the observance of international law."

"Romania, as a state that has traditional and close friendly relations with both states, is ready to provide the necessary support," he said.

