Conference held on enhancing pairing-up support for Tibet

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A conference on pairing-up support for the Tibet Autonomous Region was held on Thursday in Beijing, with focus on enhancing the program that rallies national support to boost the development of Tibet.

The meeting, the third of its kind, was attended by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of a central coordinating group for Tibet work.

Addressing the meeting, Wang called for full implementation of the Party's policies for the governance of Tibet in the new era.

He called for efforts to address deep-seated problems affecting Tibet's lasting stability and high-quality development, as well as better effects in the pairing-up support.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, an unprecedented amount of fund and personnel have been earmarked for the pairing-up support work, covering an unprecedentedly wide range of areas, Wang said, adding that historic achievements have been made in the assistance to Tibet over the period.

Wang called for efforts to give greater priority to promoting exchanges and interactions among people of various ethnic groups, and step up the education for fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and the education of China's national conditions.

He urged efforts to focus on solving the most pressing difficulties and problems that are of great concern to the people and aid Tibet's rural revitalization drive, so that more benefits can be directly delivered to a wider range of people on a long-term basis.

Wang also stressed promoting industrial and employment assistance to Tibet, and strengthening the Party's leadership over the assistance.

