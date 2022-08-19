China issues sci-tech action plan to support carbon reduction

Xinhua) 09:16, August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has published an action plan from 2022 to 2030 on supporting the country's carbon reduction goal by science and technology measures.

The action plan, compiled by nine central departments including the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission, proposed the sci-tech innovation actions and safeguard measures to support the goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and make research preparations for realizing carbon neutrality by 2060.

The plan features specific actions to promote technological breakthroughs and innovation in green and low-carbon energy transformation, low and zero carbon industrial process reengineering, low-carbon construction and transport, negative carbon and non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emission reduction, global cooperation, among others.

In order to ensure the implementation of the action plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology will strengthen the scientific research system and mechanism, the technical tracking and monitoring and the protection of intellectual property rights of related technological achievements.

